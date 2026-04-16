Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 16 April 2026, 10:00 am “I’m ready for my close-up Mr. Walrus.” “Closer.” “Here?” “Closer!” “Here?” “CLOSER!” “If I was any closer I’d be behind you.” Winner 3. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891031 votes · 31 answersVote
Kahn certainly could have known the Klingon proverb. Remember, one of the women in Kirk’s crew, who fell for Kahn and helped him attempt to take over the Enterprise in TOS episode Space Seed, was marooned with him. She could have known it and told him.
Maxine Waters:
“Every single night of my life I dream about being groped by Kahn.”💕
Was she familiar with Klingon literature?