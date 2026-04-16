3 Comments

  1. Kahn certainly could have known the Klingon proverb. Remember, one of the women in Kirk’s crew, who fell for Kahn and helped him attempt to take over the Enterprise in TOS episode Space Seed, was marooned with him. She could have known it and told him.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.