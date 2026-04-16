Straight Line of the Day: The Universe May End Sooner Than Previously Thought. So…

Alarming study reveals the universe will end much, much sooner than previously estimated
NY Post | 4/12/26 | Chris Nesi
Now, if the article had been written by Chris Massi, that would have been good.
It’s the end of the world as we know it — a lot sooner than we think.
A team of researchers have drastically scaled back the going estimate of how long it will be until the universe ceases to exist.
Previously, scientists believed it would be 10¹¹⁰⁰ years until the very last objects in the cosmos would disappear forever — that’s a 1 followed by 1,100 zeroes, in layman’s terms.
But a new study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics by a trio of researchers at Radboud University in the Netherlands posits the real figure as closer to 10⁷⁸ years, or a 1 followed by just 78 zeroes, Science Aim writes.
The Universe May End Sooner Than Previously Thought. So…you better start get ready.
Right before it ends I plan on going back in time in my Time Machine.
…smoke ‘em if you got’em…
…be sure to return all your library books. In the final accounting, you don’t want to be found lacking.
Who cares what a bunch of Netherlanders think?
…”you can ask yourself, “My God, what have I done?”
So…42 means nothing.
… time is too short — no need to memorize Volgon poetry.
But I never found out: is there a Volgon neck pinch?
No, just a shaft squeeze.
“So? So let’s dance!”
… And one has to take into count that Heino Falcke has never been proven wrong.
The Universe May End Sooner Than Previously Thought. So…what?
Time to shorten that theme music for Final Jeopardy.
Interrupting debauchery will be made a federal offense.
The Universe May End Sooner Than Previously Thought. So…you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.
Wait . . . what . . . the Browns are primed to win a Super Bowl? Sorry, my bad, that’s the netherworld freezing over, not the universe ending.