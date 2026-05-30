Some commenter on a news thread posted a comment regarding the last election that gave me food for thought.

I’ll never understand why Joe didn’t resign, making Kamala the first woman President.

Not only would the gushing media coverage of her swearing in ceremony have taken the wind out of Trump’s campaign, but as President, she would have had the perfect excuse for avoiding debates and tough interviews: the need to “hit the ground running” with a flurry of meetings with foreign dignitaries, governors, lawmakers, diplomats, SC justices and cabinet chiefs.

An incumbent President doesn’t needs to campaign at all — the nature of the job provides the kind of exposure campaign strategists dream of.

The DNC could have run out the clock until the election, creating a non-stop series of favorable photo opportunities for her without her once having to open her stupid mouth.

She would have enjoyed the “honeymoon” that every new President gets during the months leading up to the election — especially the first woman POTUS.

I was 100% certain that was going to be their play — their October surprise — and not doing that has to be the biggest blunder in the history of politics.