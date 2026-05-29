Rorschach Test

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(With a tip of the hat to CayleyGraph’s interpretation of the puff clouds over Iran)

I see an adorable plush stuffed doggie just to the right of center.

And, at the right edge, is that the Hamburglar giving the “OK” sign?

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