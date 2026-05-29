Rorschach Test Posted by Oppo on 29 May 2026, 3:00 pm (With a tip of the hat to CayleyGraph’s interpretation of the puff clouds over Iran) I see an adorable plush stuffed doggie just to the right of center. And, at the right edge, is that the Hamburglar giving the “OK” sign?
I see Aunt Nelda being hand fed by Uncle Curtis.
I see a giant flaming plecostomus swimming toward me.
The bristlenose variety, not the sailfin. But you knew that.
Gammara goes nuclear!
I see Jeff Bezos softly weeping in the arms of his lobbyists…
I see the last guy who had info on Hillary, along with his evidence.
The last piece of jalapeño CrackerJack. Or FiddleFaddle. Or, if you prefer, Screaming Yellow Zonkers.
That time when the Animal House Gang lit their farts at the same time.
I see the aftermath of a match being lit in front of a porta-potty after Chris Christie just flung the door open having recently dined on a platter of double-bean burritos.
If you follow the 12 o’clock and 2 o’clock angles toward the center, they converge at Daniel Boone wearing his coon skin hat, looking to the left.