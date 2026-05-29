Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/22/2026 : New Matches for 5/29/2026

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I see fun on the horizon.

Results for 5/22/2026

Margaret NolanNo PreferenceZena Marshall
118041

(13) Claudine AugerNo PreferenceEunice Gayson
136127

New Matches for 5/29/2026

Match 1

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Luciana Paluzzi3 – 3 – 0569 – 9 – 669
Fiona Volpe

Actress:Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(9) Lana Wood5 – 1 – 0832 – 2 – 498
Plenty O’Toole

Actress:Lana Wood
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

Lana Wood

Who do you prefer?
11 votes · 11 answers
Vote

Match 2

Marye Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Marye Guy Mitsouko1 – 5 – 0415 – 14 – 864
Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Trina Parks0 – 6 – 065 – 6 – 1013
Thumper

Actress:Trina Parks
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.

Trina Parks

Who do you prefer?
10 votes · 10 answers
Vote

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