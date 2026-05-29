Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/22/2026 : New Matches for 5/29/2026

I see fun on the horizon.
Results for 5/22/2026
|Margaret Nolan
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|118
|0
|41
|(13) Claudine Auger
|No Preference
|Eunice Gayson
|136
|1
|27
New Matches for 5/29/2026
Match 1
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|3 – 3 – 0
|569 – 9 – 669
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Lana Wood
|5 – 1 – 0
|832 – 2 – 498
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.
Match 2
Marye Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Marye Guy Mitsouko
|1 – 5 – 0
|415 – 14 – 864
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 6 – 0
|65 – 6 – 1013
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.
Yeah it was all fun until her daddy took her T-BIRD away…