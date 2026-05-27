Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 5/20/2026 : New Matches for 5/27/2026

We have 3 make-up matches for you this week. Enjoy them all.
Results from 5/20/2026
|Berenice Marlohe
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|160
|3
|26
|(8) Jane Seymour
|No Preference
|(7) Britt Ekland
|128
|1
|71
Matches for 5/27/2026
Match 1
(4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|7 – 0 – 0
|1052 – 7 – 436
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|2 – 5 – 0
|603 – 16 – 757
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
Match 2
(10) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs (2) Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10 Lea Seydoux
|4 – 3 – 0
|869 – 9 – 532
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Diana Rigg
|7 – 0 – 0
|1394 – 7 – 370
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
Match 3
Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 6 – 0
|203 – 24 – 1208
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|3 – 4 – 0
|638 – 15 – 935
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.