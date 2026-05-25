Biden:
“Hey jack, he bag production he got walrus gumboot
He got Ono sideboard he one spinal cracker
He got feet down below his knee
Hold you in his armchair you can feel his disease
Come together right now over me.”
… no, not Abbey Road . . .
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Biden:
“Hey jack, he bag production he got walrus gumboot
He got Ono sideboard he one spinal cracker
He got feet down below his knee
Hold you in his armchair you can feel his disease
Come together right now over me.”
… no, not Abbey Road . . .