Straight Line of the Day: First Draft of Your Address to Graduating Seniors: … Posted by Oppo on 25 May 2026, 12:00 pm
Get a job!
Thank you. Goodbye.
… “And just because you were a senior in school, you don’t get to demand we stay off your lawn yet.”
Check out IMAO and its Blogroll to begin the reverse indoctrination process of the last 12 years. You’re welcome.
“Good luck you bunch of spoiled little bastids and don’t forget to pay your fair share through out life.”
“This game has an autosave feature. Do not turn off the power when you see this icon, or it may corrupt your save data.”
😋
Sounds kinda religious to say that life — while it is a game — has an autosave feature.
“I would say congratulations, but , according to your comprehension scores, most of you won’t understand what I’m saying…I would hold your teachers responsible, but few of them have any clue about accountability. So I guess many of you will fit right in with the overindulged, entitled, and utterly dependent underclass that you’ll soon be sharing a tent or a cell with…”
“For your first life lesson, as you pass by on the stage to get your diploma, slip me $100 and I will give you the contact information of a Nigerian prince . . .”
Omar: “Fourscore and 7 years ago, World War Eleven began.”
AOC: “I hope none of you are having twins, and have to be pregnant for 18 months.”
Kamala: “If a prospective employer asks what type dressing goes with word salads, answer ‘Kneepads.’ Worked for me. Look at all the jobs I have failed at. Cackle cackle cackle.”
Obama: “On this Memorial Day graduation service, I see lots of dead people in my audience. My VP was dead from the neck up.”
Brandon: “Beau died in Iraq when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.”