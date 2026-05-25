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  5. “I would say congratulations, but , according to your comprehension scores, most of you won’t understand what I’m saying…I would hold your teachers responsible, but few of them have any clue about accountability. So I guess many of you will fit right in with the overindulged, entitled, and utterly dependent underclass that you’ll soon be sharing a tent or a cell with…”

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  7. Omar: “Fourscore and 7 years ago, World War Eleven began.”
    AOC: “I hope none of you are having twins, and have to be pregnant for 18 months.”
    Kamala: “If a prospective employer asks what type dressing goes with word salads, answer ‘Kneepads.’ Worked for me. Look at all the jobs I have failed at. Cackle cackle cackle.”
    Obama: “On this Memorial Day graduation service, I see lots of dead people in my audience. My VP was dead from the neck up.”
    Brandon: “Beau died in Iraq when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.”

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