Straight Line of the Day: And What, Exactly, Would You Expect To Find on the Trump Interstate?

Sen. John Cornyn proposes naming major Texas highway ‘Trump Interstate’

WFAA (DFW) | 05/12/2026 | Jaime E. Galvan

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is introducing new legislation that would designate a major U.S. highway as “Interstate 47,” or “Trump Interstate.”

Cornyn announced Monday that he introduced the I-47 Future Interstate Act, which would designate U.S. Highway 287 as a future interstate stretching from Port Arthur, Texas, to Choteau, Montana.