Straight Line of the Day: And What, Exactly, Would You Expect To Find on the Trump Interstate?

Sen. John Cornyn proposes naming major Texas highway ‘Trump Interstate’
WFAA (DFW) | 05/12/2026 | Jaime E. Galvan
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is introducing new legislation that would designate a major U.S. highway as “Interstate 47,” or “Trump Interstate.”
Cornyn announced Monday that he introduced the I-47 Future Interstate Act, which would designate U.S. Highway 287 as a future interstate stretching from Port Arthur, Texas, to Choteau, Montana.
Port Arthur? Should be called the Janis Joplin Mainline.
John Cornyn, holding a sign that says: Will Pander For Trump’s Approval.
Plenty of signage confirming you’re on Trump Interstate.
Cool. As long as there’s plenty of fast food joints along the way like DQ, not because they are LBGTQ friendly, but because they are good. 🌮 🌮 🌮
Whatever you find will be YUGH! The BEST! All the other highways will be dead. Everyone will line up to be.on the TRUMP HIGHWAY.
Lots of dead armadillos…
And Democrats.
Isn’t it a little late for trying to fool the rubes?
And What, Exactly, Would You Expect To Find on the Trump Interstate?
Lots of orange barrels, orange cones, orange “Road Work Ahead” signs. Orange everywhere.
Democrats putting up roadblocks
100s of miles to work with, so lots of poetic possibilities. Leave a little room for Stuckey’s and Buc-ee’s though. I expect Trump to update the Burma Shave signs for Democrat scoundrels:
Kamala’s not bright. You might say she’s pallid.
Do you need a headache? Here comes a word salad!
Dems are knaves.
We had a first couple. A Bonnie and Clyde.
Epstein had receipts. As a result, Arkancide.
Dems are knaves.
Democrats rave. Democrats rant.
No way 81 million. For a potted plant.
Dems are knaves.
America hating Obamas. Were a poisoned pill.
I liked all my doctors. Except the trash named Jill.
Dems are knaves.
If you voted for a Dem. Your IQ isn’t plenty.
The over and under. Is maybe around twenty.
Dems are knaves.
‘Merica!!!