Straight Line of the Day: And What, Exactly, Would You Expect To Find on the Trump Interstate?

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Sen. John Cornyn proposes naming major Texas highway ‘Trump Interstate’
WFAA (DFW) | 05/12/2026 | Jaime E. Galvan

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is introducing new legislation that would designate a major U.S. highway as “Interstate 47,” or “Trump Interstate.”

Cornyn announced Monday that he introduced the I-47 Future Interstate Act, which would designate U.S. Highway 287 as a future interstate stretching from Port Arthur, Texas, to Choteau, Montana.

11 Comments

  9. 100s of miles to work with, so lots of poetic possibilities. Leave a little room for Stuckey’s and Buc-ee’s though. I expect Trump to update the Burma Shave signs for Democrat scoundrels:

    Kamala’s not bright. You might say she’s pallid.
    Do you need a headache? Here comes a word salad!
    Dems are knaves.

    We had a first couple. A Bonnie and Clyde.
    Epstein had receipts. As a result, Arkancide.
    Dems are knaves.

    Democrats rave. Democrats rant.
    No way 81 million. For a potted plant.
    Dems are knaves.

    America hating Obamas. Were a poisoned pill.
    I liked all my doctors. Except the trash named Jill.
    Dems are knaves.

    If you voted for a Dem. Your IQ isn’t plenty.
    The over and under. Is maybe around twenty.
    Dems are knaves.

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