Straight Line of the Day: For Your Publicity Still, Will You Be Looking Thoughtfully Directly Into the Camera, Or Looking Wistfully Off Into the Distance? Posted by Oppo on 21 May 2026, 12:00 pm Face resting on hand, or no? Black turtleneck, or no?
…blurred…
Absent that day…
…back-lit…
I like to make one eye go just slightly cross-eyed and leave the other looking straight ahead. Coupled with sucking my thumb, it’ll go a long way toward winning over the sympathetic demographic.
Grainy profile, photo by a Scottish wacko.
Yeah, I use my stills to make a grainy scotch too.
…a shadow at the top of a hill, with the sun directly behind me…
Bug-eyed, peeking through fingers of cuffed hands, under a lurid National Enquirer headline.
The bear I’m riding shirtless on will be looking nervously at the cameraman for assistance.
A look of shocked surprise, like I’ve been caught doing something mom would not approve of.
Cross-eyed in both directions
Perp Walk..two RCMP on either side..handcuffed to my belt..fifth officer behind following with a Taser trained on my back…So much for your New World Order now Carney!
AI generated.
heh
Disturbingly like Ryan Reynolds…
This IS my publicity photo.
Wistfully off toward the craft table. Can we get this over with already, I’m hungry.
Before answering thst question, allow me to ask one of my own–
Where will the interns be standing?