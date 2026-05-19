She’s still a work in progress.
(sigh) … Honey, all I axed for was a simple meal …. for you to cook me up some chitlins and some lean meat with corn bread and a four foot ham & a mess o’ cracklins’ … HOW on earth could you leave the kitchen looking like this?!?!
And judging by the clock on the wall, it is WAY past lunchtime!!
Cajuns Gone Wild!
“The recipe said “only a pinch”, but my husband always knows better…”
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, except for Bob B making chili.
All I said was “not as good as my Mom’s” and she blew her lid!
As long as the spaghetti wasn’t over cooked it’s no big deal.
Tim “The Tool Man” takes a turn in the kitchen…
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She’s still a work in progress.
(sigh) … Honey, all I axed for was a simple meal …. for you to cook me up some chitlins and some lean meat with corn bread and a four foot ham & a mess o’ cracklins’ … HOW on earth could you leave the kitchen looking like this?!?!
And judging by the clock on the wall, it is WAY past lunchtime!!
Cajuns Gone Wild!
“The recipe said “only a pinch”, but my husband always knows better…”
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, except for Bob B making chili.
All I said was “not as good as my Mom’s” and she blew her lid!
As long as the spaghetti wasn’t over cooked it’s no big deal.
Tim “The Tool Man” takes a turn in the kitchen…