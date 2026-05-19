9 Comments

  2. (sigh) … Honey, all I axed for was a simple meal …. for you to cook me up some chitlins and some lean meat with corn bread and a four foot ham & a mess o’ cracklins’ … HOW on earth could you leave the kitchen looking like this?!?!

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.