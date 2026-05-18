Bond Girlathon Wednesday Update

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I believe I have it figured out and after the next two weeks all contestants will have 8 matches played. I have deleted the second match of those that played each other twice. I trust my math is correct. Now I just have to work out the schedule moving forward for the remaining matches.

Schedule

5/20/2026

Match 1

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gloria Hendry1 – 5 – 0177 – 21 1048

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Berenice Marlohe1 – 6 – 0430 – 17 – 881

Match 2

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Britt Ekland6 – 1 – 01199 – 14 – 368

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jane Seymour5 – 2 – 01131 – 6 – 716

5/27/2026

Match 1

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gemma Arterton7 – 0 – 01052 – 7 – 436

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tonia Sotiropoulou2 – 5 – 0603 – 16 – 757

Match 2

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lea Seydoux4 – 3 – 0869 – 9 – 532

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Diana Rigg7 – 0 – 01394 – 7 – 370

Match 3

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherine Schell3 – 4 – 0638 – 15 – 935

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gloria HendryTBDTBD

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