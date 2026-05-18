Bond Girlathon Wednesday Update

I believe I have it figured out and after the next two weeks all contestants will have 8 matches played. I have deleted the second match of those that played each other twice. I trust my math is correct. Now I just have to work out the schedule moving forward for the remaining matches.
Schedule
5/20/2026
Match 1
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 5 – 0
|177 – 21 1048
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|1 – 6 – 0
|430 – 17 – 881
Match 2
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Britt Ekland
|6 – 1 – 0
|1199 – 14 – 368
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jane Seymour
|5 – 2 – 0
|1131 – 6 – 716
5/27/2026
Match 1
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gemma Arterton
|7 – 0 – 0
|1052 – 7 – 436
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|2 – 5 – 0
|603 – 16 – 757
Match 2
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lea Seydoux
|4 – 3 – 0
|869 – 9 – 532
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Diana Rigg
|7 – 0 – 0
|1394 – 7 – 370
Match 3
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|3 – 4 – 0
|638 – 15 – 935
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|TBD
|TBD