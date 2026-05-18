Bond Girlathon Wednesday Update

I believe I have it figured out and after the next two weeks all contestants will have 8 matches played. I have deleted the second match of those that played each other twice. I trust my math is correct. Now I just have to work out the schedule moving forward for the remaining matches.

Schedule

5/20/2026

Match 1

Contestant Record Total Scores Gloria Hendry 1 – 5 – 0 177 – 21 1048

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Berenice Marlohe 1 – 6 – 0 430 – 17 – 881

Match 2

Contestant Record Total Scores Britt Ekland 6 – 1 – 0 1199 – 14 – 368

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Jane Seymour 5 – 2 – 0 1131 – 6 – 716

5/27/2026

Match 1

Contestant Record Total Scores Gemma Arterton 7 – 0 – 0 1052 – 7 – 436

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Tonia Sotiropoulou 2 – 5 – 0 603 – 16 – 757

Match 2

Contestant Record Total Scores Lea Seydoux 4 – 3 – 0 869 – 9 – 532

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Diana Rigg 7 – 0 – 0 1394 – 7 – 370

Match 3

Contestant Record Total Scores Catherine Schell 3 – 4 – 0 638 – 15 – 935

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Gloria Hendry TBD TBD