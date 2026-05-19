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  13. In a World Truly Turned Upside-Down

    A fragile grain upon the glass,
    Where silent, steady moments pass.
    We watch the golden desert rise,
    And pull us upward to the skies.
    The footprints that we take ahead,
    Are etched into the sands of time.
    A gentle wave, an onward spark,
    That leaves its mark within the dark.
    Though minutes climb like shifting shore,
    We learn from what we’ve yet in store.
    Embrace the hours, hold the light,
    Before they emerge in the night.

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