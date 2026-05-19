Straight Line of the Day: In a World Truly Turned Upside-Down, … Posted by Oppo on 19 May 2026, 12:00 pm
Nose hairs would grow upwards into our sinuses. It would be mayhem.
… there would be a lot more chundering going on…
In a World Truly Turned Upside-Down,
the flatulence remains the same and just as deadly. Newton’s Law.
…no one would know where the strike zone is…
… we’d be up to our necks in kings…
Yorktown Obscury..
I’d have opposable toes.
… no one would notice…
You would have a proper, grownup name: Oddo.
Fits.
Women would be the hunters and homely, pudgy men would be the prey. Bring it.
By crikkey I’ll be speaking Aussie Mate, Gdday!
That urinal in the back; you know, the one that’s just a trough along the wall? That’s gonna have to be re-thought. Next round’s on you.
Y’all would wish you had retractable claws.
In a World Truly Turned Upside-Down
A fragile grain upon the glass,
Where silent, steady moments pass.
We watch the golden desert rise,
And pull us upward to the skies.
The footprints that we take ahead,
Are etched into the sands of time.
A gentle wave, an onward spark,
That leaves its mark within the dark.
Though minutes climb like shifting shore,
We learn from what we’ve yet in store.
Embrace the hours, hold the light,
Before they emerge in the night.
…Women At Play would be singing about the Land Up Over
A sea they’ve never been…Where men dim and women give freely
Musk would just build a sucking engine and add rearview mirrors.
My head would still be up my a$$