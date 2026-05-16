Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special Posted by walruskkkch on 16 May 2026, 7:00 pm “I’m ready for the show!” “Let’s get in on!” “I got the music right here.” “Music?” Winner 10. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891019 votes · 19 answersVote
Rosemary’s Baby is on the Svengoolie (monster movie host) show tonight.
Just so you know, Mia Farrow pronounced basil as “basil” bur not “basil”.
Carry on.
Wh — {sputtering} how could she? Why would she?
Personally, I blame Woody Allen.