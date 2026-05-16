Welcome to Saturday Night.
I’m recommending another Japanese comic for moon-nukers, titled The Mermaid Princess’s Guilty Meal. This one doesn’t have any Trump references like the last one; it’s just dark humor that doesn’t have too many untranslatable puns. Granted, chapter 11 opens with something that will strain your suspension of disbelief, but the rest of it is entirely realistic.
Panels ordered right-to-left, and the art is probably NSFW. Only to a PG-13 degree, but still. You page through it by clicking on the sides of the pages, or by using arrow keys on your keyboard. I think the default for the next page is the right side/right arrow key, despite the panel ordering… It should take you to the next chapter if you keep going from the last page.
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I’m recommending another Japanese comic for moon-nukers, titled The Mermaid Princess’s Guilty Meal. This one doesn’t have any Trump references like the last one; it’s just dark humor that doesn’t have too many untranslatable puns. Granted, chapter 11 opens with something that will strain your suspension of disbelief, but the rest of it is entirely realistic.
Panels ordered right-to-left, and the art is probably NSFW. Only to a PG-13 degree, but still. You page through it by clicking on the sides of the pages, or by using arrow keys on your keyboard. I think the default for the next page is the right side/right arrow key, despite the panel ordering… It should take you to the next chapter if you keep going from the last page.