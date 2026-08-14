Straight Line of the Day: Would You Want Some GenZ Chick Parenting You?

Gen Z women say they’ve had enough financially supporting — and parenting — their boyfriends

AP Moneywise via Yahoo | August 8, 2025 | Victoria Vesovski

Naomi is a 24 year old, lives on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and earns six figures working two retail jobs. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, spent much of his time at her apartment lying in bed and scrolling through Instagram Reels.

Naomi helped him fix his résumé, pushed him to apply for jobs and, while he figured out his next move, picked up the tab for nearly everything. But the money was only part of what bothered her. Naomi told The Cut that his lack of income seemed to double as an excuse to put little effort into the relationship, too. Romance, after all, does not require a six-figure salary.

“If you can’t afford something, write me a love letter,” she told The Cut. “He could have literally made me Kraft mac and cheese.”