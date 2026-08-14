Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/7/2026 : New Matches for 8/14/2026

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Hey, what ya’ll up to these days?

 

 

Results from 8/7/2026

 

 

(6) Molly Peters No Preference Eunice Gayson
140 3 24
(9) Lana Wood No Preference Maryse Guy Mitsouko
143 0 23

 

 

New Matches for 8/14/2026

 

Match 1

 

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Mie Hama 0 – 7 – 0 280 – 9 – 1081
    

 

Kissy Suzuki

 

Actress: Mie Hama
Nationality: Japanese
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

 

Mie Hama

 

 

VS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Lola Larson 0 – 7 – 0 198 – 21 – 1005

 

Bambi

 

Actress: Lola Larson
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.

 

Lola Larson

 

Who do you prefer?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

 

 

Match 2

 

Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)

 

 

Contestant Reecord Total Scores
Akiko Wakabayashi 1 – 6 – 0 411 – 9 – 906

 

Aki

 

Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi
Nationality: Japanese
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.

 

Akiko Wakabayashi

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Trina Parks 0 – 7 – 0 77 – 6 – 1167

 

Thumper

 

Actress: Trina Parks
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.

 

Trina parks

 

Who do you prefer?
26 votes · 26 answers
Vote

 

 

One Comment

  1. I heard Akiko Wakabayashi (circa 1967) was really Yoko Ono, a rumor than has never been proven or disproven.
    Regardless, she should have never eaten the roadside sushi that killer her.
    As for Thumper, well, it’s rumored that the huge rock she’s sitting on is actually the Dome of the Rock inside Temple Mount where Mohammad supposedly ascended up into heaven from and she intentionally peed on. The Camel Jocks weren’t happy and that’s when the 7 Days War began with Israel.
    Now you know…the rest of the story.

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