Straight Line of the Day: You May Have Seen This Before I Posted It

Strange quantum experiment shows “negative time” is more than an illusion

sciencedaily.com | 08/04/2026

Photons traveling through a cloud of atoms can emerge so early that they appear to have spent a negative amount of time inside.

…

Our experiment used photons – quantum particles of light – and the against-the-odds journey they must undertake to pass straight through a cloud of rubidium atoms.

…

Based on the average time when the photon enters the cloud, one can calculate the expected average time it would arrive at the far side of the cloud, assuming it travels at the speed of light (as photons usually do).

What one finds is that the photon actually arrives far earlier than that. In fact, it arrives so early it appears to have spent a negative amount of time inside the cloud – to exit, on average, before it enters.