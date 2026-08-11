When your baby has the goods on Hillary Clinton and has to enter the Witness Protection Program.
Groucho Marx – circa 1891
Perfecting his comedic talents:
“Hey cutie babysitter this morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got into my pajamas, I don’t know.”
I was going to ask who authorized the reincarnation of Grouch Marx.
If you’ve ever seen Borat you would think he’s Groucho re-incarnated.
I certainly did…in looks anyway.
Peek-a-boo? I think we’re a little bit advanced for peek-a-boo, Karen
That look you get when the doorman accepts your fake ID.
Rocco “the Baby ” Camacho, the informant the mob never suspected…
Soooo Mr. Bond, we meet again.
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When your baby has the goods on Hillary Clinton and has to enter the Witness Protection Program.
Groucho Marx – circa 1891
Perfecting his comedic talents:
“Hey cutie babysitter this morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got into my pajamas, I don’t know.”
I was going to ask who authorized the reincarnation of Grouch Marx.
If you’ve ever seen Borat you would think he’s Groucho re-incarnated.
I certainly did…in looks anyway.
Peek-a-boo? I think we’re a little bit advanced for peek-a-boo, Karen
That look you get when the doorman accepts your fake ID.
Rocco “the Baby ” Camacho, the informant the mob never suspected…
Soooo Mr. Bond, we meet again.