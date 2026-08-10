Straight Line of the Day: Why Not Throw the Baby Out With the Bathwater? Posted by Oppo on 10 August 2026, 12:00 pm
It’s generally frowned upon in polite society…
It’s tough to explain when the wife gets home…
It defeats the purpose – that baby is gonna be all muddy and stuff…
Das kind mit dem bade ausschütten.
Jeder weiß, wie streng die Deutschen bei der Mülltrennung sind.
https://chatgpt.com/s/m_6a7a0908d170819181671e4c7139fba2
Why would you want to waste good bathwater?
Didn’t the jerkwads at Planned Parenthood already get that process started?