Straight Line of the Day: There Must Be a Way To Boost Wine Sales: …

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California wineries forced to torch vineyards in latest drastic move for crippled industry
NY Post | 7/31/26 | Brian Gallagher

California’s wine industry has gotten so desperate that one vineyard owner torched his own vines after deciding they were worth more as ashes than grapes. …

“There’s literally no way for me to make money,” the 57-year-old Smith said.

Wine sales have reached a low point not seen in over two decades, which is largely due to American’s recent aversion to alcohol in general.

 

19 Comments

  2. Sorry…there is no way.
    I like an occasional shot of tequila because Pino Noir has tasted like crap lately and I can’t even drink Merlot from the US – it’s so acidic – I’ve switched to Malbac and Temporillo from Argentina and Chile.

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  5. Make marijuana illegal again.
    How much has weed cut into alcohol consumption? I’d bet it is not insignificant.

    OK – that’s not going to happen, especially not in blue states. What would blue states go for? Make wine a human right – set a Minimum Wine Rate.
    A Minimum *Living* Wine Rate that you can raise a family on

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    • Yes, but if the Dims start giving away cheap free white wine along with their usual free hypodermic needles to all of their constituents then they will just get pissed off and start looting liquor stores again for the good stuff.

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  7. Get Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift to endorse it.

    Also, improve the damn economy. Poor people will still drink, but the inebriation/$$ quotient of wine is too low. Unless they can whip out some 80 proof red that is consumable.

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    • I just used that word “constituents” right above this in a post and couldn’t spell it without spell check but I’ll be darned if I was going to look it up in my 40 y.o. dictionary like in the Old Days.

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