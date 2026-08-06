Straight Line of the Day: There Must Be a Way To Boost Wine Sales: …

California wineries forced to torch vineyards in latest drastic move for crippled industry

NY Post | 7/31/26 | Brian Gallagher

California’s wine industry has gotten so desperate that one vineyard owner torched his own vines after deciding they were worth more as ashes than grapes. …

“There’s literally no way for me to make money,” the 57-year-old Smith said.

Wine sales have reached a low point not seen in over two decades, which is largely due to American’s recent aversion to alcohol in general.