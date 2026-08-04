ATV – Alcohol Transport Vehicle
Dude, Where’s My Keg?
“Roll out the barrel…”
V-6 pack
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Though….I’m disappointed. They clearly put the engine in the keg. If they put the engine in the keg, where’s the beer?
WHERE’S THE BEER?!!!?
It’s electric…self driving too.
With enough beer, all vehicles are self driving.
http://www.pedalpub.com wants their franchise fee…
What do you mean, officer? Of course it’s an open container; it’s a convertible.
Sometimes you are driven to drink, other times drink is driven to you…
…and mass layoffs begin among the ranks of the St. Bernards…
Kawa(saki)
Who wants to make a beer run?
Only a matter time before a terrorist uses something like that with a “suitcase nuke” in it and remotely sends it into DC toward the WH but the GPS gets hacked and goes haywire and heads straight towards Obama’s mansion just down the street and… 🤯
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ATV – Alcohol Transport Vehicle
Dude, Where’s My Keg?
“Roll out the barrel…”
V-6 pack
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Though….I’m disappointed. They clearly put the engine in the keg. If they put the engine in the keg, where’s the beer?
WHERE’S THE BEER?!!!?
It’s electric…self driving too.
With enough beer, all vehicles are self driving.
http://www.pedalpub.com wants their franchise fee…
What do you mean, officer? Of course it’s an open container; it’s a convertible.
Sometimes you are driven to drink, other times drink is driven to you…
…and mass layoffs begin among the ranks of the St. Bernards…
Kawa(saki)
Who wants to make a beer run?
Only a matter time before a terrorist uses something like that with a “suitcase nuke” in it and remotely sends it into DC toward the WH but the GPS gets hacked and goes haywire and heads straight towards Obama’s mansion just down the street and… 🤯