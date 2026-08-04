14 Comments

  12. Only a matter time before a terrorist uses something like that with a “suitcase nuke” in it and remotely sends it into DC toward the WH but the GPS gets hacked and goes haywire and heads straight towards Obama’s mansion just down the street and… 🤯

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