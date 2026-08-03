Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas

Posted by on

Good morning.

 

Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas

 

Geena Davis (0-4-0 Pts. 147 Avg. 36.75)

  • Week 1 Lost to Goldie Hawn 43-46
  • Week 2 Lost to Sela Ward 40-53
  • Week 3 Lost to Kelly Preston 32-45
  • Week 4 Lost to Morgan Fairchild 32-61

 

VS

 

Heather Thomas (3-1-0 Pts. 203 Avg. 50.75)

  • Week 1 Defeated Teri Garr 47-29
  • Week 2 Defeated Kelly Preston 61-25
  • Week 3 Lost to Markie Post 34-54
  • Week 4 Defeated Goldie Hawn 61-30

 

 

 

Who do you prefer?
49 votes · 49 answers
Vote

 

 

4 Comments

  2. I’m digging on Geena. The rest are like Aston Martin’s, sure they’re stunningly beautiful, but they are soo unattainable and usually best experienced as a showpiece. But there is something about Geena that is like a Corvette, still absolutely amazing, maybe even better, but that I can see myself in without overworking the imagination.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.