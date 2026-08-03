Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas

Good morning.
Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas
Geena Davis (0-4-0 Pts. 147 Avg. 36.75)
- Week 1 Lost to Goldie Hawn 43-46
- Week 2 Lost to Sela Ward 40-53
- Week 3 Lost to Kelly Preston 32-45
- Week 4 Lost to Morgan Fairchild 32-61
VS
Heather Thomas (3-1-0 Pts. 203 Avg. 50.75)
- Week 1 Defeated Teri Garr 47-29
- Week 2 Defeated Kelly Preston 61-25
- Week 3 Lost to Markie Post 34-54
- Week 4 Defeated Goldie Hawn 61-30
Ok ok ok dude I’ll vote for Gena, it’s not even close like it’s absolutely not even close with any other team being America’s Team other than the Dallas Cowboys.
I’m digging on Geena. The rest are like Aston Martin’s, sure they’re stunningly beautiful, but they are soo unattainable and usually best experienced as a showpiece. But there is something about Geena that is like a Corvette, still absolutely amazing, maybe even better, but that I can see myself in without overworking the imagination.
I loved her in the movie The Postman Always Rings Twice …and I’m betting Jack Nicholson loved her too. 😛
Oops…it was Jessica Lange in that movie not Geena…I always get those two mixed up like Hillary and a pig.