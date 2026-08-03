Babesleaga Group AO : Week 4 : Results and Standings

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We make the down and head down the stretch.

 

Results

 

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Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Markie Post 4 – 0 – 0 229 57.25 139 57.25 – 34.75
Heather Thomas 3 – 1 – 0 203 50.75 137 50.75 – 34.25
Teri Garr 3 – 1 – 0 191 47.75 154 47.75 – 38.50
Morgan Fairchild 2 – 2 – 0 194 43.00 176 48.50 – 44.00
Sela Ward 2 – 2 – 0 172 48.50 188 43.00 – 47.00
Goldie Hawn 1 – 3 – 0 142 35.50 213 35.50 – 53.25
Kelly Preston 1 – 3 – 0 138 34.50 204 34.50 – 51.00
Geena Davis 0 – 4 – 0 147 36.75 205 36.75 – 51.25

 

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas
  • 2:00 pm Kelly Preston vs Goldie Hawn
  • 6:00 pm Markie Post vs Teri Garr
  • 8:00 pm Morgan Fairchild vs Sela Ward

 

 

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