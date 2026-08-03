Babesleaga Group AO : Week 4 : Results and Standings

We make the down and head down the stretch.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Markie Post
|4 – 0 – 0
|229
|57.25
|139
|57.25 – 34.75
|Heather Thomas
|3 – 1 – 0
|203
|50.75
|137
|50.75 – 34.25
|Teri Garr
|3 – 1 – 0
|191
|47.75
|154
|47.75 – 38.50
|Morgan Fairchild
|2 – 2 – 0
|194
|43.00
|176
|48.50 – 44.00
|Sela Ward
|2 – 2 – 0
|172
|48.50
|188
|43.00 – 47.00
|Goldie Hawn
|1 – 3 – 0
|142
|35.50
|213
|35.50 – 53.25
|Kelly Preston
|1 – 3 – 0
|138
|34.50
|204
|34.50 – 51.00
|Geena Davis
|0 – 4 – 0
|147
|36.75
|205
|36.75 – 51.25
Week 5
- 10:00 am Geena Davis vs Heather Thomas
- 2:00 pm Kelly Preston vs Goldie Hawn
- 6:00 pm Markie Post vs Teri Garr
- 8:00 pm Morgan Fairchild vs Sela Ward