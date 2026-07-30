22 Comments

  6. Fauci in 2022: “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee.
    I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.
    I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”

    My mistake. That’s an actual verbal quote from the lying monster, not a diary entry.

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  12. Two unused tickets to a Tom Jones concert.
    A handbook for dummies on how to manage offshore accounts.
    One original ticket stub from the 1975 Cult Classic – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
    Pictures showing him giving Pete Buttigiege a prostate exam.

    Reply to this comment

  15. A philosophical blurb from his bestie, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Community Health, Tedros of the WHO, not to be confused with the guys Peter Townsend hung out with.
    Let the Science speak for both.

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