Straight Line of the Day: What Else Was Found in Anthony Fauci’s Diary? Posted by Oppo on 30 July 2026, 12:00 pm
Plans to conspire with Pinky & The Brain to take over the world.
That time when he and Hunter Biden went cruising for some hookers & blow all the way through Bat Country on their way to Vegas in a hot rod Lincoln with Yosemite Sam mud flaps.
His secret fantasy that Candace Owens will come to the rescue and rehabilitate his image to the whole world…
His hope that mRNA technology will make him taller someday…
The admin password for IMAO’s servers (TShirtBabeFan420).
Fauci in 2022: “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee.
I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.
I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”
My mistake. That’s an actual verbal quote from the lying monster, not a diary entry.
A squashed flower.
Not as a memento of anything; just as a trophy. After he pulled all the petals off it.
Entire series of paragraphs copied word-for-word from Jason Arday’s diary.
His soul. Pressed between pages 921 and 922.
A used COVID mask from 2021 signed by Obama and an un-opened Trojan condom used as a book marker on page 69.
Found? One of Bidens stool samples, and…like that bag of coke found in the White House, no one knows how it got there.
Two unused tickets to a Tom Jones concert.
A handbook for dummies on how to manage offshore accounts.
One original ticket stub from the 1975 Cult Classic – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Pictures showing him giving Pete Buttigiege a prostate exam.
An old Crown Royal bag dated 1959
An old undated empty bag of burnt peanuts
A pubic hair from his very first date at 25 y.o.
And some micro-plastics.
And some micro – condoms.
“I have conclusive evidence of Hillary CLinton complicity in Fosters murder and will make it all available just before the elections of 2026.”
I can’t decide which of the two evil Satan minions to root for.
A philosophical blurb from his bestie, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Community Health, Tedros of the WHO, not to be confused with the guys Peter Townsend hung out with.
Let the Science speak for both.
Expression of a desire to hang with that Buttigieg dude? … or sumthin?
Whenever he wrote his own name he dotted the “i” with a heart.
There was a second, when longer diary. We’ll, not a diary, exactly, just a hand-written list of all the side effects of the COVID jab.
How he hated taking showers while staying at the White House because Biden insisted on joining him.