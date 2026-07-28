29 Comments

  18. I drove my Chevy to the levee
    But the levee was dry.
    The Good Ole Boys were there drinking whiskey and rye and
    singing this’ll be the day that I die..
    this’ll be the day that I die…so I floored it and got the hell out of there

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  21. This Friday night, they’ll be dressed to kill
    down at Dino’s Bar ‘n’ Grill
    The drink will flow and blood will spill
    and if the boys want to fight, you better let ’em
    That jukebox in the corner blastin’ out my favorite song
    The nights are getting warmer, it won’t be long
    Won’t be long ’til the summer comes
    Now that the boys are here again.

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  22. The moonshadow dilemma is a classic lyrical problem, but leaving a cake out in the rain is on another level of tragedy. I’ve started using a simple counter to track how many times I catch these song references in conversation, and onlinecounter.org is perfect for that kind of tallying.

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