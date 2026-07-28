Straight Line of the Day: Help! I’m Being Followed By a Moon Shadow. And Other Problems Described in Songs: … Posted by Oppo on 28 July 2026, 12:00 pm
It could be worse. Maybe the moonshadow is just preventing you from being blinded by the light.
The psychological destruction from leaving a cake out in the rain
I’m wasted and I can’t find my way home – that’s why they always put in a pinch runner when I get on base…
Getting shoes throw at me by a mean old man.
Not getting no satisfaction.
Thune says goodbye, when constituents say hello
And no one dared…
Disturb the sound of silence
I woke up alone again, naturally…
Bottom Line:
You’ve got to fight for your right to party. 🥳 🎉
GD place stinks like colitas, and all the doors are locked from the outside!
Turns out shootin’ the sheriff ain’t something to brag about ’round these parts, all in all that was the worst alibi ever.
Alligator lizards in the air, everywhere…
Aaugh! The streets have no name!
I thought it was bad that my horse didn’t, either.
To all my Moon Nuker bros:
Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down….
So after all I been through, I really did try to go to LA via Omaha and ran myself into a remarkably similar situation.
Jolene’s sweater puppies must have been absolutely titanic.
If your date says you make her feel like a natural woman don’t start to worry, just run. Run, Forrest, run. Run to the end of South America and start swimming.
I drove my Chevy to the levee
But the levee was dry.
The Good Ole Boys were there drinking whiskey and rye and
singing this’ll be the day that I die..
this’ll be the day that I die…so I floored it and got the hell out of there
“This is not my beautiful house –
This is not my beautiful wife – These are not my handcuffs…”
Going 90 miles an hour down a dead end street.
This Friday night, they’ll be dressed to kill
down at Dino’s Bar ‘n’ Grill
The drink will flow and blood will spill
and if the boys want to fight, you better let ’em
That jukebox in the corner blastin’ out my favorite song
The nights are getting warmer, it won’t be long
Won’t be long ’til the summer comes
Now that the boys are here again.
The moonshadow dilemma is a classic lyrical problem, but leaving a cake out in the rain is on another level of tragedy. I’ve started using a simple counter to track how many times I catch these song references in conversation, and onlinecounter.org is perfect for that kind of tallying.
Oh; really?
It’s eerie how these spammers are sounding more and more like our FBI moles.
“Hey, Oppo, you’re doing great with these merry japes of yours; I really enjoy them with my morning Coors. I think you should click on this website to learn more!”
{Note: that comment above took seven minutes to appear, from the moment I pushed the “Post Comment” button.}
My Maserati only does 150.
I lost my Leibniz, now I can’t derive.
I just woke up from a freaky weird dream where I was on the moon and being followed by an earth shadow. 🫨
Blew out my flip-flop (my pet term for my sacroiliac). Stepped on a pop top.
Could this day get any worse?
Yep: had a pina colada and got caught in the rain.
If the rain comes
they run and hide their heads,
they might as well be dead,
If the rain comes…
If the rain comes.