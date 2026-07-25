Straight Line of the Day: And Why Would a Person Surf Naked on a Train?

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Man arrested after surfing naked on top of moving locomotive
KDVR Denver | 07/17/2026 | Spencer Kristensen

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested for surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive on Thursday, according to a social media post from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, Arizona, broke the window on a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive and entered it.

Ballance was arrested and faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday, I want you to know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges,” said the post.

He reportedly expressed to law enforcement his love of vodka, beer and the banjo.

“Daniel expressed his love of vodka, beer and playing the banjo. Unfortunately, we had to separate him from those loves and the train ride,” said the sheriff’s office.

27 Comments

  10. Maybe it worked out this way: He was naked, drinking vodka and beer. He met the devil at a crossroads – it happened to be a railroad crossing, but what the hey – and the devil gave him an enchanted banjo. Said he’d be a star some day, but only if he played surf music. Then a train came by. The rest is musical legend.

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  12. Just what a mime does when the answer is “Boxcar Willie.”

    Bon Scott tribute act singing What’s Next To The Moon.

    Temu train whistle.

    Graham Platner cosplaying Connductor on the Auschwitz Express.

    Pete Buttigieg.

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  17. No new freaky weird dreams about the Train Surfer Dude to report but….
    I was just thinking how fortunate I am not to have had one about Michelle Obama being the Train Surfer. Now that would be an epic dream/nightmare….a humdinger.

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