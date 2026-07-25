Straight Line of the Day: And Why Would a Person Surf Naked on a Train?

Man arrested after surfing naked on top of moving locomotive

KDVR Denver | 07/17/2026 | Spencer Kristensen

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested for surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive on Thursday, according to a social media post from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, Arizona, broke the window on a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive and entered it.

Ballance was arrested and faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday, I want you to know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges,” said the post.

He reportedly expressed to law enforcement his love of vodka, beer and the banjo.

“Daniel expressed his love of vodka, beer and playing the banjo. Unfortunately, we had to separate him from those loves and the train ride,” said the sheriff’s office.