Straight Line of the Day: And Why Would a Person Surf Naked on a Train?

Man arrested after surfing naked on top of moving locomotive
KDVR Denver | 07/17/2026 | Spencer Kristensen
DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested for surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive on Thursday, according to a social media post from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, Arizona, broke the window on a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive and entered it.
Ballance was arrested and faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
“For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday, I want you to know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges,” said the post.
He reportedly expressed to law enforcement his love of vodka, beer and the banjo.
“Daniel expressed his love of vodka, beer and playing the banjo. Unfortunately, we had to separate him from those loves and the train ride,” said the sheriff’s office.
Denver? I would have bet it was going to be India.
I don’t know why, but remember the sequence: first vodka, then beer, then banjo and naked train surfing. Don’t mess up the order or something bad might happen.
It is confusing.
There are so many affordable yet gallant outfits available for the modern-day train surfer.
The dork thought he was Hanging Ten but in reality he was only Hanging Three.
Well, he was drunk and traded the banjo to this surfer dude named Spicoli for some “magic Sex Wax” and wanted to try it out. Guys in the pen will nickname him A Train.
Anyone who’s ever spent more than a few minutes in Quartzsite will understand.
Just in case you think I’m joking.
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/31581
I wonder if he changes his sock daily?
Because he was a commie surfer and commies love trains.
Because his wetsuit was in the dryer.
The officer had to tase him. Making him “The Man Who Shocked Daniel Ray Ballance”
Maybe it worked out this way: He was naked, drinking vodka and beer. He met the devil at a crossroads – it happened to be a railroad crossing, but what the hey – and the devil gave him an enchanted banjo. Said he’d be a star some day, but only if he played surf music. Then a train came by. The rest is musical legend.
New Movie:
The Silver Surfer and the Train Surfer join the Avengers with
Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye to become the Fantastic 8.
Just what a mime does when the answer is “Boxcar Willie.”
Bon Scott tribute act singing What’s Next To The Moon.
Temu train whistle.
Graham Platner cosplaying Connductor on the Auschwitz Express.
Pete Buttigieg.
I nightmare too much.
I had one where Anthony Weiner was train surfing and yes, I saw it, I didn’t want to see it but I saw it and I hope I never see it again…it was uncircumcised too.
Now I’m really P.O.
I just had another nightmare where Michelle Obama was the Train Surfer Dude and yes I saw it too and it was horrendous; it looked like a radiator hose that was partially blown up…or something.
Have you spoken to your doctor about your medicines interacting?
Yes…he and others couldn’t really come up with anything other than maybe Medical Marijuana…should I try it?
Undue influence by a certain cortisol-related ad that pops up…
One of these days the Train Surfer Dude is going to forget about the tunnel coming up and he’ll never need any meds again.
God forbid a guy has a hobby these days.
I just woke up from a nap and I dreamed that I was the Naked Train Surfer.
Wow, I looked impressive, like a 70’s pornstar dude.
Mika auditioning me for role as Naked Train Surfer:
You’re a Lucky Dog no matter what but beware. I heard she has a hands off policy and an Intern by the name of Boxcar Weenie does the touching to make sure you look professional and are lined up right and everything. 🚂
As long as it’s not One-Eyed Pete.
Not to worry. It’s his brother Pistol Pete. You don’t want him or the other brother from a different mother..Re Pete.
No new freaky weird dreams about the Train Surfer Dude to report but….
I was just thinking how fortunate I am not to have had one about Michelle Obama being the Train Surfer. Now that would be an epic dream/nightmare….a humdinger.