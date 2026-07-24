Bond Girlathon Friday : Results fro 7/17/2026 : New Matches for 7/24/2026

Things disappearring? Are we cursed?
Results from 7/17/2026
|(7) Ursula Andress
|No Preference
|(15) Shirley Eaton
|103
|0
|83
|(12) Honor Blackman
|No Preference
|(14) Tania Mallet
|98
|1
|90
New Matches for 7/24/2026
Match 1
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|1 – 6 – 0
|357 – 30 – 867
Actress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|2 – 5 – 0
|375 – 32 – 763
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|3 – 4 – 0
|718 – 4 – 687
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|2 – 5 – 0
|550 – 13 – 740
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
The only thing that disappeared were her itty bitty titties before the Fake Boobs Job… but, personally, I’ll take fake boobs over fake news any Day Light Savings Day…