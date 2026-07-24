Welcome to IMAO! Acknowledgement

Posted by on

Before continuing, we just want to acknowledge that we are using bandwidth that indigenous people could have used if they had, you know, had computers.  And yada, yada, yada.

2

5 Comments

  1. Aboriginals: (speaking with Aussie accent)
    “We are the original indigenous people. There were no others before us. The trees ran out of bananas and that’s when we made the executive decision to come down out of the trees and eat termites. Also, we are demanding reparations for anyone trying to steal our thunder.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.