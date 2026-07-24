Welcome to IMAO! Acknowledgement Posted by Oppo on 24 July 2026, 11:00 am Before continuing, we just want to acknowledge that we are using bandwidth that indigenous people could have used if they had, you know, had computers. And yada, yada, yada. 2
Aboriginals: (speaking with Aussie accent)
“We are the original indigenous people. There were no others before us. The trees ran out of bananas and that’s when we made the executive decision to come down out of the trees and eat termites. Also, we are demanding reparations for anyone trying to steal our thunder.”
Jerry Garcia, Leslie West, Meatloaf and Mama Cass used a lot of band width and how’d that turn out?
Just wait until you hear from Stop Computer Aggressors Legitimizing Power (SCALP)…
Before I deal this round of Texas hold em, we just need to acknowledge that we are using the pale face’s playing cards.
I think “Native” Americans call all go back to Asia where they came from.