Straight Line of the Day: Why Would Feral Pigs Overrun a California Neighborhood?

Feral beasts spark chaos across superrich California neighborhood: ‘Really did a number here’

NY Post | 7-21-26 | Nina Joudeh

A group of feral pigs has sparked chaos in an affluent area of San Jose after tearing up landscaped lawns at a business park in search of food, leaving employees stunned by the destruction.

Video captured along Hellyer Drive showed a sounder of wild pigs rooting through grassy areas and ripping up sections of landscaping, with workers saying the damage unfolded over just a few days.

“It was all a good patch of green grass we used to enjoy in the break time, but now it’s all messy,” employee Bhawani Shankar said.