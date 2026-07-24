Straight Line of the Day: Why Would Feral Pigs Overrun a California Neighborhood?

Feral beasts spark chaos across superrich California neighborhood: ‘Really did a number here’
NY Post | 7-21-26 | Nina Joudeh
A group of feral pigs has sparked chaos in an affluent area of San Jose after tearing up landscaped lawns at a business park in search of food, leaving employees stunned by the destruction.
Video captured along Hellyer Drive showed a sounder of wild pigs rooting through grassy areas and ripping up sections of landscaping, with workers saying the damage unfolded over just a few days.
“It was all a good patch of green grass we used to enjoy in the break time, but now it’s all messy,” employee Bhawani Shankar said.
Open Boar ders
You reap what you “sow”.
No pork is illegal. Vote for feral hamlet in San Jose..
Because that’s what California feral pigs do, except for the ones that go into California politics…they spend their time rooting through taxpayer’s wallets searching for more tax revenue.
I heard the Clintons killed some people in Arkansas back in the day and made it look like some razorback hogs did it.
Why Would Feral Pigs Overrun a California Neighborhood?
Because the people there don’t shoot them. Obviously.
It all started with the hippies…
Yeah. They were attracted by the smell
All know is they will eat you alive like in the movie Peaky Blinders when an English Mobster killed another English Mobster and fed his body to the hogs ..they weren’t ferals but they still dug in….
The question is “Why wouldn’t they?”
You can take the lipstick off a pig but it still looks like Hillary.