Eating eggs linked to dangerous heart condition that triggers stroke, new study suggests

Daily Mail | July 24, 2026 | Ciaran Foreman

… experts at the Cleveland Clinic in the US have found that those with the life-threatening problem have high levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) – which is produced in the gut in response to certain foods.

TMAO is released during digestion of nutrients like carnitine and choline, which are in foods like beef steak and livers, pork and egg yolks.