Eating eggs linked to dangerous heart condition that triggers stroke, new study suggests
Daily Mail | July 24, 2026 | Ciaran Foreman
… experts at the Cleveland Clinic in the US have found that those with the life-threatening problem have high levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) – which is produced in the gut in response to certain foods.
TMAO is released during digestion of nutrients like carnitine and choline, which are in foods like beef steak and livers, pork and egg yolks.
Can IMAO sue Science for copyright infringement? The innocent public might think IMAO is released during digestion.
IMAO is just TMAO without the bar at the top — a barless top.
I didn’t see beer on the list.
I’m good.
Just don’t mix TMAO with micro plastics as it can cause an aortic explosion as seen in Lab Rats.
I’ve always believed IMAO is released during digestion, as well as many other bodily functions.
I’ve come to the point of ignoring all these “health experts”. They contradict each other on a monthly basis. I’ll stick with my basic diet, Beer, Beef and Brussel Sprouts. I’ll die with a smile on my face.
Gawking at IMAO interns is a body cleanser. No worries.
That’s MISTER TMAO to you sucka.