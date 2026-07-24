Friday Night Open Thread: The SAVE Act

Apparently Trump’s got an ace, but Antifa has a Joker to play:
If Congress does not find a way to vote that bill [the SAVE Act] out to Mr. Trump’s desk before they recess for the rest of the summer in late July, Mr. Trump will invoke an executive order under the National Emergencies Act (NEA) — Public Law 94-412; codified at 50 U.S.C. §§ 1601–1651 — requiring the fifty states to employ all the same provisions that are in the SAVE America Act for the 2026 midterm elections. Under the NEA, the federal courts cannot be used to fight or strike down the executive order; it can only be stopped by a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate.
If that is the course that this takes, you can expect Antifa and the Democratic-Socialist foot-soldiers to take to the streets this fall in a violently-amplified episode of “No Kings” demonstrations — because fair and honest elections with citizens-only voting will mean the end of the Democratic Party, and they know it. Last night’s move by President Trump is only the opening bid of a quickening game against the Deep State, and their partners-in-sedition. The game is gonna get rough now.
— “Acceleration”
substack Kunstler.com | 7/17/2026 | James Howard Kuntsler
I have a Hannah Barbara Laff-A-Lympics question.
Considering the teams:
Yogi Yahooies
Scooby Doobies
Really Rottens
Where would the Flintstones and Jetsons be situated?
Certainly not the Scooby Doobies. They were not human-esque enough. I know what you’re thinking. The Addams Family knock-offs, The Gruesome’s were in episodes of the Flintstones and they played for the Really Rottens! But the Flintstones aren not cartoon-evil so they cannot be in the Really Rottens. And you’re right.
So what’s the solution?
While we’re at it, why weren’t Josie and the Pussycats represented in the ScoobyDoobies? Were they already in space at the time of competition? THAT made a young developing me very concerned. I needed more of Josie and the Pussycats.
Fred and Barney, and George Jetson, would be friends with Mr. Ranger from Jellystone, so it’s probable that they would be on Yogi’s team.
You make a good point but were there any humanoids on Yogi’s team or were they all animals? I must do more research.
He can be bombastic, but at least he fights.
I woke up this morning just being thankful that Antifa had a Joker and not the Wild Card.