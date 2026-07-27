What’s All This About EtherOpium and Somnalian Immigrants? Posted by Oppo on 27 July 2026, 11:00 am Sound like they might be sleeper cells.
There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge.
Yes, I depend on it.
Turn me on to some bro.
I’ll give you some medical weed if I decide to get it.
This is the main advantage of ether: it makes you behave like the village drunkard in some early Irish novel…total loss of all basic motor skills: Blurred vision, no balance, numb tongue-severance of all connection between the body and the brain.
EtherOpium? Somnalian? Man, that’s straight outa the Learing Center!
Probably heading to Whiskey-on-son, or sumpthin.
Just say no, people…