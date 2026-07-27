Karoline Leavitt insists Xi’s state visit still on despite Trump’s election claims
Express | July 17, 2026 | Cheyenne R. Ubiera
Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that Xi Jinping’s September visit to the White House will still happen despite President Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday, accusing China of election meddling.
XI? Is he somehow connected with World War 11? Never mind, I need new glasses.
XI — Latest installment of The Fasting and Furious franchise.
Have you seen pictures of Xi lately? He’s clearly coming here to have an anchor bsby.
Well, the last time Xi came he was very impressed with the Sesame Chicken and Egg Rolls at Panda Express.
Some from Column A, and some from Column B…
Freddy Chang becomes the next social media darling, as he chronicles his adventures across the US.
Balloon races…
Ate at a BBQ joint & noticed they weren’t hungry an hour later.
Xi will have a difficult time cleaning AOC’s saliva from his butt crack.
The entire ex Obama Administration also.
Secret Service gets a few days off. No leftist whackjob assassin is gonna risk that kind of collateral damage.