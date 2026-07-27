Straight Line of the Day: Possible Outcome of China’s State Visit to U.S. …

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Karoline Leavitt insists Xi’s state visit still on despite Trump’s election claims
Express | July 17, 2026 | Cheyenne R. Ubiera

Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that Xi Jinping’s September visit to the White House will still happen despite President Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday, accusing China of election meddling.

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