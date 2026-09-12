Not a Dialogue

CONSERVATIVES: Stop spending.

Don’t be ridiculous. That will harm people who depend on our spending.

CONSERVATIVES: At least reduce spending.

You are evil.

CONSERVATIVES: At least spend judiciously.

Funny you should use that word. Most judges are on our side. The spending will continue.*

CONSERVATIVES: From the spending, at least eliminate fraud. And waste.

Don’t be ridiculous. This is how we reward our loyalists.

CONSERVATIVES: Limit spending to money already appropriated, like a normal person.

Don’t be ridiculous.

CONSERVATIVES: Don’t increase taxes to pay for ever more wasteful and unwise corrupt programs.

*You haven’t been listening. Oh, and criteria would be racist.