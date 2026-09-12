Not a Dialogue

CONSERVATIVES: Stop spending.
Don’t be ridiculous. That will harm people who depend on our spending.
CONSERVATIVES: At least reduce spending.
You are evil.
CONSERVATIVES: At least spend judiciously.
Funny you should use that word. Most judges are on our side. The spending will continue.*
CONSERVATIVES: From the spending, at least eliminate fraud. And waste.
Don’t be ridiculous. This is how we reward our loyalists.
CONSERVATIVES: Limit spending to money already appropriated, like a normal person.
Don’t be ridiculous.
CONSERVATIVES: Don’t increase taxes to pay for ever more wasteful and unwise corrupt programs.
*You haven’t been listening. Oh, and criteria would be racist.
I’m not sure that this constitutes parody.