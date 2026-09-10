Straight Line of the Day: Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places, Such As … Posted by Oppo on 10 September 2026, 12:00 pm
…MS NOW…
… the back seat of a 1972 Mercury Montego…
… when it’s full of groceries.
…a grubby tent in the middle of the CHOP…
…. all those places that are really fun but maybe not legal.
… a shillelagh convention.
…a BLM riot.
. . . the audience of The View
or worse, the View panel
EEW! Stop.
SF Chronicle’s personals. Discharge exit at an L7 prison. 199 feet or less of my local YWCA. Health clinic where you are referred to by number only. More than once at the Ticks ‘n’ Hicks Nudist Camp. Farmers market in Dearborn.
You really get around
The dog park.
Yesterday was Hump Day.
A sheep farm in Sudan.
Or a sheep in a sedan
…online marriage brokers…
It’s love, site unseen.
Uranus.
Or anyone else’s.
Or yours.
Omar family reunion.
Times Square circa 1988