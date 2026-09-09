Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/2/2026 : New Matches for 9/9/2026

So, everybody having a good time?
Results from 9/2/2026
|Catherine Schell
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|120
|3
|51
|Leile Shenna
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|98
|6
|44
New Matches for 9/9/2026
Match 1
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|4 – 5 – 0
|819 – 17 – 942
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|3 – 6 – 0
|601 – 24 – 999
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
Match 2
Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)
|Contestant
|Rcord
|Total Scores
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|3 – 6 – 0
|899 – 12 – 906
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|4 – 5 – 0
|931 – 11 – 707
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.
I heard there’s a new Bond movie being made called ‘Penis Galore’
about Obama’s former Inner Circle.