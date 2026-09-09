Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/2/2026 : New Matches for 9/9/2026

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So, everybody having a good time?

 

Results from 9/2/2026

 

 

Catherine Schell No Preference Emily Bolton
120 3 51

 

 

Leile Shenna No Preference Angela Scoular
98 6 44

 

New Matches for 9/9/2026

 

Match 1

 

Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Carole Bouquet 4 – 5 – 0 819 – 17 – 942

 

Melina Havelock

 

Actress: Carole Bouquet
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.

 

Carole Bouquet

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Cassandra Harris 3 – 6 – 0 601 – 24 – 999

 

Countess Lisl von Schlaf

 

Actress: Cassandra Harris
Nationality: Australian
Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.

 

Cassandra Harris

 

 

Who do you prefer?
16 votes · 16 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)

 

 

 

 

Contestant Rcord Total Scores
Lynn-Holly Johnson 3 – 6 – 0 899 – 12 – 906

 

Bibi Dahl

 

Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.

 

Lynn-Holly Johnson

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Kristina Wayborn 4 – 5 – 0 931 – 11 – 707

 

Magda

 

Actress: Kristina Wayborn
Nationality: Swedish
Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.

 

Kristina Wayborn

 

Who do you prefer?
17 votes · 17 answers
Vote

 

 

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