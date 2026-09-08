Never Had the Pleasure of Seeing This Particular Work of Art. What’s the Deal With the Mole People?

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… aside from doing comical double-takes at chicks’ boobs?  Talk about being obvious, Dude.

 

Roman soldiers . . . veil dancers . . . Kamikazi hostages . . . and three guys at a bar?

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