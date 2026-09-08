Never Had the Pleasure of Seeing This Particular Work of Art. What’s the Deal With the Mole People? Posted by Oppo on 8 September 2026, 11:00 am … aside from doing comical double-takes at chicks’ boobs? Talk about being obvious, Dude. Roman soldiers . . . veil dancers . . . Kamikazi hostages . . . and three guys at a bar?
Mole men? Hardly even noticable.
http://tiny.cc/v64a101
Cynthia Patrick in ‘The Mole People’ was hot!
Huh. RiffTrax covered The Mole People, but it doesn’t seem to be in their catalog right now. I know they sometimes remove titles from their selection for less-than-obvious reasons; my best guess is that whoever holds the copyright to the titles really wants to encourage people to pirate their movies.
Because they live underground, they have a hard time seeing in any kind of light, so there’s that…
The Mole’ People? They like a tasty sauce.
I mean, they wouldn’t be comfortable above ground, would they? So get back underground and stop being jerks!
It all started when three guys were trying to figure out why their yards kept getting ruined.