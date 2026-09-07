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    • There’s an old cold war era joke:
      A Soviet General and an American general are both bragging about their armies:
      Soviet General: “We feed our troops 2500 calories a day!”
      American General: “We feed our troops 3000 calories a day.”
      Soviet General: “Impossible! No one can eat whole sack of potatoes in one day.”

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  2. Another attempt at cold war humor:
    A Russian gentleman made the final payment for a new car.
    The dealer told him he could collect his car on the morning of this same date, ten years hence.
    The gentleman advised that he could only collect his car in the afternoon as he has a plumber scheduled for the morning on that date.

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  3. If you go full communism, you’ll expend all of your working capital in one go, with no way to reload. This leaves you with shortages, oppression, corruption, and eventually gulags to handle the aggressively dissatisfied…

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