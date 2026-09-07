Straight Line of the Day: Why Not Switch to Full Communism? Posted by Oppo on 7 September 2026, 12:00 pm
Because I like to meat.
There’s an old cold war era joke:
A Soviet General and an American general are both bragging about their armies:
Soviet General: “We feed our troops 2500 calories a day!”
American General: “We feed our troops 3000 calories a day.”
Soviet General: “Impossible! No one can eat whole sack of potatoes in one day.”
Another attempt at cold war humor:
A Russian gentleman made the final payment for a new car.
The dealer told him he could collect his car on the morning of this same date, ten years hence.
The gentleman advised that he could only collect his car in the afternoon as he has a plumber scheduled for the morning on that date.
If you go full communism, you’ll expend all of your working capital in one go, with no way to reload. This leaves you with shortages, oppression, corruption, and eventually gulags to handle the aggressively dissatisfied…
” . . . it’s wonderful town! The Bronx is up and the Battery’s down.”
The Cheese Shop of economic systems.
Because you never go full retard, that’s why.
Full communism is setting yourself on fire for warmth and cooking your food in the romantic glow of self-immolating dictators.