Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Week two in the books and here is how we stand.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|2 – 0 – 0
|122
|61.00
|54
|61.00 – 27.00
|Ann-Margaret
|2 – 0 – 0
|121
|60.50
|48
|60.50 – 24.00
|Markie Post
|2 – 0 – 0
|102
|51.00
|67
|51.00 – 33.50
|Salma Hayek
|1 – 1 – 0
|81
|40.50
|94
|40.50 – 47.00
|Shania Twain
|1 – 1 – 0
|72
|36.00
|100
|36.00 – 50.00
|Elke Sommer
|0 – 2 – 0
|69
|34.50
|103
|34.50 – 51.50
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 2 – 0
|67
|33.50
|107
|33.50 – 53.50
|Maureen O’Hara
|0 – 2 – 0
|51
|25.50
|112
|22.50 – 56.00
Week 3
- 10:00 am Sydney Sweeney vs Dina Meyer
- 2:00 pm Maureen O’Hara vs Elke Sommer
- 6:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Markie Post
- 8:00 pm Salma Hayek vs Shania Twain