Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 2 : Results and Standings

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Week two in the books and here is how we stand.

 

Results

 

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Who do you prefer?
88 votes · 88 answers
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Who do you prefer?
82 votes · 82 answers
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This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
88 votes · 88 answers
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This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
87 votes · 87 answers
Vote

 

Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 2 – 0 – 0 122 61.00 54 61.00 – 27.00
Ann-Margaret 2 – 0 – 0 121 60.50 48 60.50 – 24.00
Markie Post 2 – 0 – 0 102 51.00 67 51.00 – 33.50
Salma Hayek 1 – 1 – 0 81 40.50 94 40.50 – 47.00
Shania Twain 1 – 1 – 0 72 36.00 100 36.00 – 50.00
Elke Sommer 0 – 2 – 0 69 34.50 103 34.50 – 51.50
Dina Meyer 0 – 2 – 0 67 33.50 107 33.50 – 53.50
Maureen O’Hara 0 – 2 – 0 51 25.50 112 22.50 – 56.00

 

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Sydney Sweeney vs Dina Meyer
  • 2:00 pm Maureen O’Hara vs Elke Sommer
  • 6:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Markie Post
  • 8:00 pm Salma Hayek vs Shania Twain

 

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