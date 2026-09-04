Quote of the Day

We have made our choice for the QotD feature. I reintroduce yo to Miss Sybil Danning.

“I’m ready to fulfill my duties as hostess of the QotD to the best of my abilities.”

“I hope so, you will be tested daily.”

“I will not let you down Mr. Walrus.”

“It’s funny because they don’t seem to realize that each outraged tweet is met with an equal and opposite reaction of MAGA memes. The more flipped out and angry they get, the funnier it is. Trump always manages to make them look like the stuffy, unfunny, miserable scolds, throwing one temper tantrum after another. They’re like Ted Knight (only not as funny) in Caddyshack, even if they will never know it. Trump is forever Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase all rolled in one.” ~~ Sasha Stone