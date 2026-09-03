2 Comments

  2. Several earned a LOL. #10, I agree about the sleep, but I’ve been wanting one just so I can crack my back whenever I want instead of having to get to the chiropractor. Oh to be able to slouch to just the right vertebrae and … pop.

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