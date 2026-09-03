Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 3 September 2026, 10:00 am “Sitting pretty Miss Welch.” “As always Mr. Walrus.” Winner This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891041 votes · 41 answersVote 1
#4 should tell the hotline he doesn’t have a pair of 8s. Big difference.
Several earned a LOL. #10, I agree about the sleep, but I’ve been wanting one just so I can crack my back whenever I want instead of having to get to the chiropractor. Oh to be able to slouch to just the right vertebrae and … pop.