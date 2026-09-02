Quote of the Day

“Canadian leftists have been giving us glimpses into our future if we let the Democrats get too much power again. All leftists have tyrant blood coursing through their veins, but the COVID pandemic really gave them a taste of the kind of totalitarian power that they fetishize. They’re not interested in slowly implementing their retro-Soviet agendas; they want to severely punish what they label wrongthink right now. Old Stasi and NKVD stories are porn to these wannabe dictators.” ~~ Stephen Kruiser
Rough and tough speech toward and about our neighbors in Canada just seems …. I don’t know …. childish?