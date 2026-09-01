Straight Line of the Day: France Has Relaxed Its Cheese-Making Rules. For Instance: … Posted by Oppo on 1 September 2026, 12:00 pm France relaxes strict cheese-making rules after prolonged droughtbbc.com | 08/27/2026 | Hugh Schofield
They need to tighten up their cheese-cutting rules
No need to go “hoh hoh hoh” all day long while dropping cigarette ash in the cheese.
No one was expecting some type of Spanish Inquisition though just to get a block of Cantal, Bleu d’Auvergne, Fourme d’Ambert, Bleu du Vercors-Sassenage, Reblochonor, or the goat cheese Rocamadour.
Offering new types of cheese to reflect their new, inclusive culture:
Gaza De-Brie
Hezbolla Dis-membert
Houthi Mort-bier
Islamic Jihad Comte -for-you
“Where iz your Gouda now?”
A little ~~~ for those cheeses.
One no longer has to remove one’s socks before making the sale.
As long as the cheese passes the halal certification, it’s good to go.
Speaking of cutting the cheese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H5UEzbHVUg
And that’s why people get divorced…the Irreconcilable Flatulence Clause.