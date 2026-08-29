In that case everyone has to name their favorite beer to drink with the cornpop, I mean popcorn, even if you hate beer. I’ll start.
Your favorite Brewski:
Me – Free Brewski’s.
I’m a simple guy: MGD when I’m feeling fancy, Rainier when I’m just thirsty.
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In that case everyone has to name their favorite beer to drink with the cornpop, I mean popcorn, even if you hate beer. I’ll start.
Your favorite Brewski:
Me – Free Brewski’s.
I’m a simple guy: MGD when I’m feeling fancy, Rainier when I’m just thirsty.