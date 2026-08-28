Friday Night Open Thread: It’s Been Ten Years

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Well, were they?

These ‘crazy ants’ love to munch on cellphones and TVs. Are they headed your way?
the news tribune | 6 Dec 2016 | Ben Guarino

Although the insects are so named for their swarming maneuvers, the term is equally apt for the damage they inflict on the human psyche. For reasons not fully understood, the ants are found in large numbers near electrical equipment and wall sockets. Cellphones and television sets have succumbed to the ant swarms, and the insects damaged electronics in a Houston-area industrial park…

Like the infamous fire ant, the crazy ant is a South American native that made its way to the Lone Star state. The animals do not coexist peacefully. The crazy ant – despite its less painful venom – has a chemical upper hand, scientists discovered in 2014. The crazy ants secrete a substance that neutralizes the fire ant acid, and are thus able to overwhelm the enemy ants….

8 Comments

  4. When I was a teenager I worked at a summer camp in the Texas hill country. The fire ants there were fierce.

    We slept in canvas army tents and if we didn’t trace the outside with a Sevin dust “line of death” we’d get swarmed.

    When we left sweaty t shirts out the ants would eat the salt left in the shirts from the sweat and subsequently eat holes in the shirts.

    Wash them you say? Well they started to get a taste for detergent residue from clean shirts too. More holes.

    There are more fire ant stories from that camp but this is getting too long.

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