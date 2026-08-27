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  1. I would be curious to know how often the #10 spot wins. It seems to have the high score more often than not. I wonder if it’s because the deck is stacked, or is it because people see it last and therefore have forgotten how funny earlier memes were? Or am I just imagining things?

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