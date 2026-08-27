Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 27 August 2026, 10:00 am “Ah Miss Welch, there is a nip in the air.” “Fall is certainly coming.” “That too.” Winners 3. 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891019 votes · 19 answersVote
I would be curious to know how often the #10 spot wins. It seems to have the high score more often than not. I wonder if it’s because the deck is stacked, or is it because people see it last and therefore have forgotten how funny earlier memes were? Or am I just imagining things?