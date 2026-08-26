Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/19/2026 : New Matches for 8/26/2026

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Can you feel the chill? September is in the air.

 

Results for 8/19/2026

 

(7) Britt Ekland No Preference (6) Caroline Munro
108 1 101

 

(11) Madelaine Smith No Preference Olga Bisera
134 1 45

 

New Matches for 8/26/2026

 

Match 1

 

Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Lois Chiles 6 – 3 – 0 1066 – 16 – 682

 

Holly Goodhead

 

Actress: Lois Chiles
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.

 

Louis Chiles

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Gloria Hendry 1 – 8 – 0 243 – 24 – 1545

 

Rosie Carver

 

Actress: Gloria Hendry
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.

 

Gloria Hendry

 

Who do you prefer?
19 votes · 19 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs (8) Jane Seymoour (Solitaire)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Corinne Clery 6 – 3 – 0 1050 – 10 – 586

 

Corinne Dufour

 

Actress: Corinne Cléry
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.

 

Corinne Clery

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(8) Jane Seymour 7 – 2 – 0 1420 – 7 – 810

 

Solitaire

 

Actress: Jane Seymour
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.

 

Jane Seymour

 

Who do you prefer?
19 votes · 19 answers
Vote

 

 

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