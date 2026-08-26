Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/19/2026 : New Matches for 8/26/2026

Can you feel the chill? September is in the air.
Results for 8/19/2026
|(7) Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|(6) Caroline Munro
|108
|1
|101
|(11) Madelaine Smith
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|134
|1
|45
New Matches for 8/26/2026
Match 1
Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|6 – 3 – 0
|1066 – 16 – 682
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 8 – 0
|243 – 24 – 1545
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
Match 2
Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs (8) Jane Seymoour (Solitaire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Corinne Clery
|6 – 3 – 0
|1050 – 10 – 586
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jane Seymour
|7 – 2 – 0
|1420 – 7 – 810
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.