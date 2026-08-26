Quote of the Day

What’s really driving them bonkers is less about providing voter lists for eligibility determination (though they are certainly worried about that) and much more about MATCHING BARCODES of the outer and inner envelopes in a mail ballot package.

Here is why that’s the problem for them. If surplus mail ballots collected from people who aren’t voting by mail are somehow voted on behalf of OTHER PEOPLE, it becomes readily detectable that a ballot was repurposed from its originally intended voter to someone else on the voter rolls. The “no-match” condition means that ballot was taken from the originally intended voter or it was given away. Either way that’s how fraud can be easily detected.

Keep in mind, the barcode matching requirement does not require any personal information that isn’t on the outside of an envelope, and it doesn’t prevent states from using mail to conduct elections, so the hysterical reactions are confirmation they know the gig is up. ~~ Mark Mendlovitz