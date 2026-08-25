Pull my finger.
“There’s the door, buddy…”
“I choose Enes for my team!”
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!”
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
Hey you at IMAO intern recruitment, I am waiting for my invitation!
Her Donald Sutherland impression doesn’t quite have the menace of the original.
Music video still from ABBBA (At Best Bi Basketball Association):
“(You Are The) Transing Queen”
— from Man-a Mia
Gimme, gimme, gimme a man before half time.
“Special Beam Cannon!“
Hey, you! You Nappy Headed Ho! Leave my ‘lil sis Caitlin alone or I’ll open up a can o’ my special Nordic Whup Ass on you!
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Pull my finger.
“There’s the door, buddy…”
“I choose Enes for my team!”
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!”
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
“You get a free Red, White and Blue Basketball!
Hey you at IMAO intern recruitment, I am waiting for my invitation!
Her Donald Sutherland impression doesn’t quite have the menace of the original.
Music video still from ABBBA (At Best Bi Basketball Association):
“(You Are The) Transing Queen”
— from Man-a Mia
Gimme, gimme, gimme a man before half time.
“Special Beam Cannon!“
Hey, you! You Nappy Headed Ho! Leave my ‘lil sis Caitlin alone or I’ll open up a can o’ my special Nordic Whup Ass on you!